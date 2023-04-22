Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG opened at $0.21 on Friday. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

