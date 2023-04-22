Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.38 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $114,382.21 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.49282544 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $120,110.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

