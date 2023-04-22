Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $34.58 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.58 or 0.00124215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $666.21 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,838.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00439676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

