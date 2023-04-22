BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,931 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.