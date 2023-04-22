Blackstone Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Blackstone has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

