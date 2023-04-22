Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.12% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

