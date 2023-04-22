Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,689,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,435,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.