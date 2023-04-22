BlueArk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,305.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00440182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00126964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00040582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

