BMO Capital Markets Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,225.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,116.67.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
FFH opened at C$931.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$902.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$808.82. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$612.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$956.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
