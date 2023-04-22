BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $51.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $51.54 billion and approximately $672.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $330.70 or 0.01194359 BTC on popular exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,415 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,864,539.49056858. The last known price of BNB is 323.34247019 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1277 active market(s) with $1,062,733,139.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
