BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $51.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $51.54 billion and approximately $672.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $330.70 or 0.01194359 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,415 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

