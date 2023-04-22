BNB (BNB) Price Hits $322.51 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $50.27 billion and $1.07 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $322.51 or 0.01179716 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,552 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,864,742.2940332. The last known price of BNB is 318.8442986 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1273 active market(s) with $641,246,063.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.