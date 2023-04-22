BNB (BNB) Price Hits $322.51 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $50.27 billion and $1.07 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $322.51 or 0.01179716 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,552 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,864,742.2940332. The last known price of BNB is 318.8442986 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1273 active market(s) with $641,246,063.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

