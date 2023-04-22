Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 987,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. 339,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

