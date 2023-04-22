Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.30.

Boralex Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.96 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.93.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.102233 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

