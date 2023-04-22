Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.