Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $173,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

