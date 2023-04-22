Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

