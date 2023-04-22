Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 162,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brady by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.