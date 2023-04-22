Braintrust Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Braintrust has a market cap of $65.63 million and approximately $569,662.55 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

