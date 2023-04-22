BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.6 %

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

LND opened at $4.84 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

