Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Up 2.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.85). 344,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 462,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.70 ($0.83).

Brickability Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £203.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.75.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.