Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 735,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

