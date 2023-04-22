Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.90. 1,480,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,928. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $618.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.01.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.