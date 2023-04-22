Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCYGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($53.26) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

