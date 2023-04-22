Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 521,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

