Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brunswick by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Brunswick by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

