Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $48.02 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.