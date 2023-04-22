Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CPE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,794. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

