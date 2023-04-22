Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 2,343,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,748. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 42.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

