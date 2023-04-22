Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPB traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 2,372,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,817. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

