Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$163.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$166.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.18. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.862 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

