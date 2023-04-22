Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.