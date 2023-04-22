Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 45,360,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 2,336,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,160. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $666.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

