Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 1,640.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

