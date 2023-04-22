Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

