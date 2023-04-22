Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 187 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

