Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $467,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.