Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.99 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

