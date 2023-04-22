Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

