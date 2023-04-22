Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

