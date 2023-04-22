Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

