Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

