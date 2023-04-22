Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.15. 7,335,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.