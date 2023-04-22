Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $591.90.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

