Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 8,664 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.25. 10,698,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

