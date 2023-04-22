Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 2,287,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

