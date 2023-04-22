Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €122.05 ($132.66) and last traded at €121.85 ($132.45). Approximately 214,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.35 ($129.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($176.09) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($150.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

