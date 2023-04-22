Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 254,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 170,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

