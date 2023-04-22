Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITE stock remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 359,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Cartica Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 55.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 305,150 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,325,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 308,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.