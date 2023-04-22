Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.