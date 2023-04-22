CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $4,524.34 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,603.17 or 1.00028371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.48796058 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,537.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars.

